Spy pigeon in Odisha to be sent to CFSL for investigation

Bhubaneswar: The spy pigeon in Odisha will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFSL) in Bhubaneswar for examination on Friday.

A suspected spy pigeon was caught from a fishing boat off the coast of Paradip in Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

Furthermore, it is to be noted that the spy pigeon was sent to the State Forensic Laboratory (SFL) in Bhubaneswar for examination on Thursday. But since very little could be known they decided to send it to the CFSL in Kolkata or Hyderabad for further probe said Jagatsinghpur SP Rahul PR.

The suspected spy pigeon that was caught was fitted with a tiny spy camera and an electronic chip. Some fishermen had found the pigeon on their boat while fishing in the sea.

The fishermen handed over the suspected spy pigeon to the Paradip Marine police station. The pigeon had some writings on its wings in foreign language which are being investigated.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.