Spurious Spices Manufacturing Unit Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack

By WCE 1

Cuttack: In a crackdown on the adulteration units, the Commissionerate police today busted a fake spices manufacturing unit at Bhadimula area under Chauliaganj police station in Cuttack and detained one person.

Sources said, a team of Commissionerate police along with Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)  Health officer and his team conducted a raid at the house and seized a huge cache of raw materials and duplicate spices of several brands and labels,also seized machineries used for packing the spices packets.

Similarly, another unit has also been busted nearby.

The police informed that the unit was manufacturing duplicate spices in the name of several popular several brands.

Police informed that the unit was manufacturing duplicate spices in the name of several popular brands. Meanwhile, police have detained one person in this connection.

Further investigation is on.

 

