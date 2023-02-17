Spurious medicines Odisha: Roots spread to Uttar Pradesh!

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force Team (Drugs Enforcement Squad) constituted by the Government of Odisha has investigated the details of procurement of the spurious drugs in Bargarh and Jharsuguda District.

It was found that it has inter-State transactions for sale, supply and distribution of Spurious drugs among the Ashok Medical Hall of Bargarh district and M/s Amit Medical Agencies, Jharsuguda district of Odisha with M/s. Baby Enterprises, M/s. JP Medicals and M/s. Guru Kripa Medicals of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The matter related to spurious drugs needs to be attended to with utmost urgency in larger public interest. Hence, a team consisting of three officers accompanied by Police officers is being deputed to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to carry forward further investigation in this matter.

Accordingly, a team consisting of Dr. Sudarsan Biswal, Asst. Drugs Controller. Tushar Ranjan Panigrahi, Asst. Drugs Controller and Dharmadev Puhan, Asst. Drugs Controller will proceed to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to obtain details of firms from the Drugs Control Admn. Uttar Pradesh, which are involved in supply of Spurious drugs.

It is therefore requested that necessary instructions may kindly be issued to the concerned authorities of Uttar Pradesh to extend their cooperation to the team deputed for the purpose so as to take things to a logical conclusion.

The above facts have been mentioned in a letter issued by IAS Shalini Pandit, Commissioner Cum Secretary Goverenment of Odisha to IAS Aparna U Mission Director – National Health Mission, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh.