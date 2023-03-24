Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Spurious foreign liquor seized in Odisha, 1 arrested

Representational Image

Sambalpur: Spurious foreign liquor has been seized in huge quantities from Sambalpur district of Odisha on Friday, said reliable reports.

Acting on a tip-off that illegal foreign liquor manufacturing is being done in the area, a special team of Excise raided some factories at Ranibandha area.

During the raid, several bottles of spurious foreign liquor, labels and tools were also seized from the factory.

Labels of some imported foreign brands have also been seized by the excise department. During the raid, the sleuths arrested one person in this regard.

Further detailed report awaited in this regard.

