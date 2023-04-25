Spurious drugs racket in Odisha: Five more arrested from Varanasi

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on Spurious drug racket and after rigorous work of 9 days jointly by STF Odisha and STF UP, on 25.04.2023 five accused persons namely Chandra Sekhar Singh (King pin), Gourab Sharma, Retesh Kumar Jaiswal, Subham Jaiswal and Abhishek Singh were arrested. They have been taken into remand by Odisha Police (Bargarh PS).

The team along with local Drugs Inspector, City, Amit Kumar Bansal, and Sanjay Dutt, Drugs Inspector, Rural seized the suspected spurious drugs of cost about Rs.25 lakhs, seized relevant hard disk with computer and also traced transaction of more than 1 cr rupees spurious drugs.

The government of Odisha constituted a Special Task Force on Drug Enforcement comprising of one Senior Administrative officer and selected officers of drugs control administration. On 19th January 2023 the team arrested one Sunil Agrawal at Bargarh and filed FIR against Amit Kumar Sarwagi of Jharsuguda who was found absconded.

The drugs so detected as spurious included some highly circulated brands in the market such as Antibiotics: IT-Mac 200, Clavam 625 and few others.

These drugs were found supplied from three firms of Varanasi, UP

M/s Baby Enterprises, D48/71, Misir Pokhra Luxa Road, Ps- Luxa Varanasi, State- Uttar Pradesh, Pin- 221010, Propriator: Sri Subham Jaiswal M/s JP Medicals, Swarved Mandir, Po-Umharhan, Ps- Chaubeypur, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Pin- 221112- proprietor Jyoti Jyoti, D/o- Sri Ramesh Lal M/s. Guru Kripa Medical, At- CK65/193, Po- Bari Piyari Nichibagh, Ps-Chowk , dist-Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Pin- 221001- Prop. Sri Abhisek Singh.

For investigation, a team led by Sudarsan Biswal, ADC Bhubaneswar II Circle with Smt. Sashmita Dehury, Drugs Inspector, Jharsuguda Range and Miss Sunita Nag, Drugs Inspector, Bargarh Range in a confidential operation proceeded to Varanasi on 17.4.2023. The Special Task Force, Uttar Pradesh provided all necessary assistance.

In this same link, previously on 2nd March 2023 based on a report from Commissioner cum Secretary, H & FW Odisha to her counterpart Aparna U, Uttar Pradesh, the STF Team of UP had also seized Rs 7.3 Cr spurious drugs.