Spurious cough syrup in Bhubaneswar, roots extend to Ahmedabad

Bhubaneswar: In the case of the spurious cough syrup seize in Bhubaneswar, the roots extend to as far as Ahmedabad in Gujrat. The police is questioning the arrested persons to find the details of the illegal trade.

Huge cache of cough syrup has been seized from Bhubaneswar under Bharatpur police limits, said reliable reports. The Commissionerate police has continued keeping zero tolerance towards drug abuse in Bhubaneswar city. As a preventive measure, Bharatpur Police got a tip-off and conducted a raid.

The Bharatpur police while performing a patrolling got a tip off that one Praven Kumar Dash (Proprietor) of M/S Pharma Care is planning to transport prohibited manufactured drug after adulteration of the same.

The illegal drugs were being transported by the said accused in an Auto bearing Registration No. OD-05-C-2423 from Baramunda Bus-Stand.

The SI Satyabrata Grahacharya along with team reacted to the information and detained the Auto with two persons who are agents cum suppliers and seized then adulterated Escuf Cough syrup.

The raid revealed the Modus Operandi and area of operation. The unlicensed medicine manufacture units active outside the state are preparing adulterated ESKUF Syrup drugs after mixing some chemical and Tablet i.e ALPRAZOLAM to it and transporting the same in vehicle in order to sell it to the general public for more intoxication at a higher rate.

The accused Praven Kumar Dash has a medicine store at Amarendra Market complex at Nayagarh Bus Stand and does this business illegally under his drugs license and runs a counter at Chakeisiani, Bhubaneswar in the name & style as M/S Pharma Care, Mancheswar.

He procures these adulterated manufactured drugs which is hazardous for human consumption and transports it to different destination through agents for sale and wrongful gain.

The persons arrested in this connection are:

1. Dillip Barad (20), S/O- Late Ashok Barad of Village Baradwar, PS- Nayagarh Town, Dist- Nayagarh, At/Pr- Chakeisiani, PS- Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar UPD

2. Asish Kumar Sahoo (24), S/O- Dayanidhi Sahoo of Village Adipada, PS- Nuagaon, Dist- Nayagarh, At/Pr- Sameigadia, PS- Mancheswar, Bhubnaneswar

The articles seized are as follows:

1. 10 cartoons of Eskuf bottles (05 Cartoon containing 160 bottles & 05 Cartoon containing 320 bottles) total numbering 2400 bottles having 100 ml capacity (each)

2. 5 numbers of ALPRAZOLAM 0.5 mg

3. 2 numbers of mobile sets

4. Auto bearing Regd. No. OD-05-C-2423

