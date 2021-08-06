Sprinter Dutee Chand returns Odisha after taking part in Tokyo Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand returned Odisha on Friday after taking part in the Tokyo Olympics. After arriving at Bhubanewar Airport she was welcomed by KIIT University.

A sportsperson never gets defeated, rather he/she learns, said Dutee. I have also learned many things from Tokyo Olympics. I am lucky to get a chance to take part in Tokyo Olympics, she added.

I have learned many things from Tokyo Olympics which will be instrumental to give me success in the future. I had lost in the Rio Olympics, but the learning that I got there made me to get medals at the Asian Games, she said.