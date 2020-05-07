Bhubaneswar: Registration of all returnees to Odisha is compulsory, this rule has been repeatedly announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Coronavirus Chief Spokesperson, Subroto Bagchi in his daily press briefings.

Yet, there are a number of persons who are flouting the above directive and are entering the State without registering themselves.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has asked all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to ensure spot registration of all non-enrolled/unregistered returnees.

The said registration can be done in the temporary medical camps immediately after the arrival of the returnees from other States.