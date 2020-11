Spot Admission To Plus 3 In Odisha Colleges To Start Soon, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Various Degree Colleges (+3 1st Year) in Odisha have issued an advertisement relating to spot admission into various streams.

The seats lying vacant in Degree Colleges for shall be filled up through Spot admission for a few category of candidates.

Fresh applications for the seats shall not be allowed or entertained said the notification.

Find Detailed Advertisement Here: