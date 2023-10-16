Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera Felicitates Odisha’s Javelin hero Kishore Kumar Jena

Bhubaneswar: Sports & Youth Services Minister of Odisha government Tusharkanti Behera felicitated Javelin star Kishore Kumar Jena at the Tennis Centre in the Kalinga Sports Complex for his stellar efforts at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

At the Asian Games, Kishore Kumar Jena clinched the silver medal with a personal best of 87.54m, also securing his place in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The only athlete to outperform him in the event was his Indian teammate Neeraj Chopra, who bagged the coveted gold.

Also in attendance for the momentous felicitation ceremony were Director Sports Siddhartha Das, Chairman Hockey Promotion Council Dilip Tirkey, officials of the Odisha Olympic Association, &Sports Department, coaches and athletes of DSYS Sports ecosystem.

The Sports & Youth Services Minister lauded Kishore Kumar Jena as an inspiration for his hard work and bringing international recognition to the state of Odisha. He said, “Kishore Kumar Jena’s hard work and dedication have truly shone a spotlight on sports in Odisha, making us all incredibly proud. He has made exceptional growth as an athlete in the last few years and stands as a shining example for our youth, showing them that with determination, anything is possible. I am certain he will bring many more accolades to India and Odisha including the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024.”

The Minister also took up the occasion to assure comprehensive support for Kishore Kumar Jena in aid of his preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The athletes were inspired by Kishore’s words of encouragement.