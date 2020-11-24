Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera under the Fit India movement launched the ‘Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ in Odia, for all age groups, via virtual conferencing. The same will educate public on how to evaluate their physical well-being and adopt simple exercises into their daily routine for a healthy lifestyle.

The protocols in the form of three books will create awareness on the benefits of adopting an active lifestyle and being available in both Odia and English will reach out and benefit a larger diaspora within the State.

Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols and Guidelines has been jointly developed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and designed by experts for all age groups, namely, 5 to 18 years, 18 to 65 years and 65 years and above to suit a wide section of the society.

Fit India Movement, a phallocentric initiative of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Sports Authority of India (SAI), has gained momentum nationally and even in the State, the sports fraternity and fitness enthusiasts have shown enthusiastic participation and adopted fitness routines into their busy lives.

“I am happy to launch the ‘Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols and Guidelines in Odia’ under the Fit India Movement. These protocols designed for three different age groups, include simple tests and basic guidelines that demystifies what it means to stay fit and active. The launch of the protocols in regional language is a significant step. Being available now in both English and Odia, in the state, the outreach will be widespread. It will further the objective of the mission and contribute towards a healthy and fit society,” the minister said.

On this occasion, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports, Shri. Vishal K Dev, Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Sports, Shri R Vineel Krishna, Regional Director, SAI Eastern Region Kolkata, Shri Vineet Kumar and Deputy Secretary, Sports, Shri Shailendra Jena were also present on the occasion.