Spiritual guru Swami Aseemanand Saraswati Maharaj passes away

Cuttack: Eminent spiritual guru Swami Aseemanand Saraswati Maharaj has passed away on Tuesday in Cuttack city of Odisha.

He passed away at the age of 88 in the Ram Mandir area near of ​​Cuttack Chahata ghat this morning. Reports say that he died due to old age-related ailments. Swami Aseemanand was a spiritual master and a social reformer at the same time.

Swami Nigmananda was inspired by the ideals of Saraswati and took sannyas diksha from Saraswati Maharaj.

He was a guide of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and associated with many other religious institutions.