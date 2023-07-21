Spice adulteration unit busted in Cuttack Malgodown

At another spice adulteration unit has been busted in Odisha’s Cuttack City. The spice adulteration unit has been busted in the Malgodown.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Spice adulteration unit busted in Cuttack

Cuttack: At another spice adulteration unit has been busted in Odisha’s Cuttack City. The spice adulteration unit has been busted in the Malgodown.

A joint team of Malgodown Police along with the health team of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) conducted a raid on the spice adulteration unit following an allegation.

During the raid, the enforcement team also seized huge quantity of adulterated cumin, coriander, chilli and turmeric power was seized.

Speaking about the raid, Satyabrata Mohapatra, Food Officer of CMC, said, “We got information from the Malgodown Police and carried out the raid. We found colour and rice powders were being added to the spices to make it look better and increase the quantity.”

“We have collected samples from the spot and sent them to the laboratory for test. Police are interrogating the owner of the spice unit. It will be sealed by the police,” he added.

You might also like
State

129 Welfare Extension Officers Join State Govt

State

Sudarsan Pattnaik demands opening of Ratna Bhandar, all doors of Srimandir

State

IIC in Odisha in Vigilance net, taking bribe of Rs. 1 lakh

State

Results of Special OJEE 2023 announced, check results here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans