Speeding truck collides with another truck in Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: Two persons were killed as a speeding truck hit another truck from rear on NH-55 near Bhagirathipur under Jharpada police limits in Angul district in the morning.

The driver and helper of the truck died in the accident.

In the impact of the collision, the front portion of the truck were badly damaged.

Till last reports came in, identities of the deceased were yet to be ascertained.

On being informed about the accident, Jharpada police and Fire personnel reached the spot and started their rescue operations.

