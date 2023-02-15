Speeding Scorpio rams into wedding procession in Ganjam, 3 dead, 15 injured

Ganjam: In a tragic incident, at least three women were killed and several others got injured after a SUV rammed into a wedding procession near the outskirts of Berhampur of Ganjam district. The incident took place in Mandiapalli village under Gopalpur police limits late Tuesday night.

As per sources, the deceased have been identified as Swapna Reddy (22), Sanju Reddy (23) and Bharati Reddy (12) of Lanjipalli area.

According to reports, the groom’s family with over 50 other people was waiting for the bride’s side for ‘Barana’ ritual after the completion of the marriage when a speeding Scorpio vehicle rammed into them.

The scorpio was reportedly heading towards Gopalpur. Following the accident, three persons died on the spot and 15 were also injured after the SUV rammed into the procession.

All the injured persons were rushed in to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Among them, the health conditions of two-three persons are stated to be critical. The critically injured persons are the cameraman Rabinarayan Das and Rajesh Reddy.

The driver of the vehicle tried to flee from the spot and entered the village. But, it collided with the veranda of a house.

Following the mishap, the driver has managed to flee the spot. But, the villagers caught another person who was in the vehicle and handed him over to police.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.