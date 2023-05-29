Speeding car falls into Taladanda canal in Cuttack, 1 dead, 1 critical

UPDATE:

One of the two injured persons in the car crash in Taladanda canal of Cuttack has allegedly lost their life.

A huge amount of cash has been recovered from the car, however, the exact amount of the cash recovered from the vehicle is yet to be ascertained.

A detailed report is still awaited in this matter.

Cuttack: Two people, including a woman, sustained serious injuries after a car they were travelling fell into the Taladanda canal in Cuttack district of Odisha today. The mishap reportedly took place between Matrubhaban-Nayabazar road.

According to sources, the car skid off the road and plunged into the canal as there was no barricades. Locals were able to pull people out of the car.

The locals rescued a woman and a man in the car and sent them to Cuttack Bada Medical Center. The condition of the man is said to be critical. Both the injured have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

