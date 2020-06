Special Trains Originating From Bhubaneswar Today, Check List Here

Special Trains Originating From Bhubaneswar Today, Check List Here

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railways (ECoR) has released the timings of special trains originating from Bhubaneswar with effect from June 1, 2020 i.e. today.

02074-02073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express Special Train Departure from Bhubaneswar at 06:00 pm

02201-02202 Sealdah-Bhubaneswar-Sealdah tri-weekly Duronto Special from Bhubaneswar at 10:22 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

02801-02802 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Purushottam Express Special Train Departure from Bhubaneswar at 11:02 pm

However, 01020-01019 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express Special Train will leave on June 3, 2020.