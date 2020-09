Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Railways have decided to run Examination Special Trains in East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction for candidates appearing for Civil Services Preliminary Examination, on October 3.

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted in Odisha and Andhra-Pradesh.

These trains will leave at 4 pm from Brahmapur, Keonjhar, Khariar Road and Ichhapuram and from Koraput at 5 am and another at 1 pm and will reach at their exam centre cities in the evening on the same day.

List of Special Trains :