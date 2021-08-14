Special train to run between Puri and Rourkela starting from August 24

Bhubaneswar: A special train will run between Puri and Rourkela starting from 24th August. It has been decided to run a Special Train between Rourkela and Puri, said a release from ECo Railways.

This train from Rourkela will run w.e.f. 24th August and from Puri w.e.f. 25th August, 2021 till further advice.

This train from Rourkela will leave at 0805hrs towards Puri and will leave from Puri at 0435hrs towards Rourkela.

However, keeping in view the safety related modernisation work for doubling in Sambalpur and Angul Railway section and also to facilitate the journey convenience to the passengers, it has been decided to run this train between Rourkela and Sambalpur for the time being. Accordingly, this train will leave from Rourkela from 13th to 23rd August and will leave from Sambalpur from 14th to 24th August, 2021.