Special Train Between Puri-Bikaner To Run From June 13

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to operate special train between Puri and Bikaner from June 13.

04709/04710 Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner special train has been scheduled to leave Bikaner at 7.35 pm on every Sunday from June 13 and shall leave from Puri at 6.35 am on every Wednesday from June 16 till further notice.

The train shall have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda Road in East Coast Railway jurisdiction between Puri and Bikaner.

The train shall also have stoppages at Raigarh, Bilaspur, Katni Murwara, Kota and Jaipur.