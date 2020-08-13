Bhubaneswar: The Special Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Ajay Das was arrested in a disproportionate asset case here on Thursday. Das was arrested by a team of Odisha Vigilance department.

Earlier yesterday, the anti-corruption team had conducted simultaneous raids at different locations acting on the allegation of disproportionate asset case leveled against him.

The Vigilance officials conducted raids at Ajay’s residential house at Ratnakara Bag, Tankapani Road, Bhubaneswar, his native place at Ratnakara Bag, Bhubaneswar, his flat at Patia, Bhubaneswar, and his double-storied building in Balasore.