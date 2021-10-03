Special heritage walk organised in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) today organized a Special Heritage Walk in the Old Town area of the city. The walk was organized following all the COVID appropriate behaviour.

As part of a three-day long celebration of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, today’s theme was a walkathon while yesterday it was cyclathon and first day, visit of citizens to the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The walk was participated by 75 walkers from different walks of life. It started from the 10th Century monument of Mukteswar temple at 7.05 AM. The walkers explored the 7th Century Parasurameswar, Bindusagar lake, Ananta Vasudev, old Dharamsala, Gourishankar, Lingaraj temple.

The guide explained the walkers regarding the nearby Chitrakarini and Sari Deula from near the Curzon Mandap near the Northern gate of the 11th Century grand monument, which is the epicenter of the Ekamra Kshetra.