Special Handloom Expo-2023 inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Special Handloom Handicrafts Expo-2023 was inaugurated at Ekambra Haat in Bhubaneswar to boost up the sales and provide regular employment to the weaver members of the PWCS/SHGs.

The Special Expo, which is being organized by the Sambalpuri Bastralaya under POHI-2023-24 funds, was inaugurated by Sobhan Krishan Sahoo, IRS, Director of Textiles, Odisha.

Sambit Kumar Acharya, president of Sambalpuri Bastralaya, Debajit Nandy, the Joint Director of Textiles, Bhubaneswar and Hemanta Kumar Mishra, the marketing officer of Sambalpuri Bastralaya were also present in inaugural ceremony.

The Special Expo will continue upto October 31. It has 34 stalls in which PWCS/ SHG of Baragrh, Cuttack, Sonepur, Athagarh, Baripada, Balasore, Patanagarh, Nayagarh, Khurda and Boudh Zone including Sambalpuri Bastralaya for showcasing and sale their products there.

The stalls are allotted to the participant on free of cost. In this Haat, this year the fare being organized by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicraft Department and able to achieve sales of Rs 278.65lakh through the Handloom artisans and Rs 125.29lakh thorough the Handicrafts artisans total of which comes to Rs 403.94 lakh.

This is a common platform where customers will get handloom products of all over the state in a reasonable price with 10% Govt. rebate.

