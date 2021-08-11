Special Green Corridor facility to be created to transfer baby from Sishu Bhawan to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

By WCE 1
green corridor from cuttack to bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A special ‘Green Corridor’ shall be created to facilitate the shifting of the only baby alive out of the quadraplets in Cuttack  from Sishu Bhawan to AIIMS Bhubaneswar .

The Commissionerate police will help in creation of the corridor. The Green corridor will facilitate hassle-free transportation of the patient.

The baby is the only one who is alive out of the Quadraplets born in Cuttack .

On Aug 7, a woman from Bhanjanagar gave birth to four babies at a time in SCB medical and college in Cuttack. Of which three babies lost their life and the only kid who is alive is being shifted from Sishu Bhawan to AIIMS Bhubaneswar via Nandankanan route.

Special ‘Green Corridors’ were created earlier in the state Capital City to facilitate shifting of critically ill patients.

Green corridor refers to a special route that is cleared of the traffic for some time to help the harvested organs or patients to travel to a destination in a very short time.

