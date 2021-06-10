Bhubaneswar: In view of the Vrat Sabitri, the Commissionerate police on Thursday have launched a special drive against the Covid violators.

Intensifying the COVID-19 enforcement drive led by Security DCP Niram Satpathy is taking rounds the markets and is collecting penalty from the violators.

A total of Rs 25,52,650 fine amount has been collected on charges of violating COVID-19 protocols in the market on the occasion of Sabitri Puja within 24 hours. Around 314 vehicles have been seized and 23 people have been arrested sofar and 7 cases have been registered.