Special drive launched by commissionerate police on occasion of Savitri Brata

By WCE 1
special drive in odisha

Bhubaneswar: In view of the Vrat Sabitri, the Commissionerate police on Thursday have launched a special drive against the Covid violators.

Intensifying the COVID-19 enforcement drive led by Security DCP Niram Satpathy is taking rounds the markets and is collecting penalty from the violators.

A total of Rs 25,52,650 fine amount has been collected on charges of violating COVID-19 protocols in the market on the occasion of Sabitri Puja within 24 hours. Around 314 vehicles have been seized and 23 people have been arrested sofar and 7 cases have been registered.

You might also like
State

Section 144 clamped in Aruha Hillock Blackstone quarries in Jajpur

State

Odisha: Leopard Skin Seized In Kandhamal, One Arrested

State

Odisha SRC Asks Collectors To Remain On High Alert Due To Heavy Rainfall From June 10…

State

Monsoon Likely To Advance Into Odisha In Next 48 Hrs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.