Special class contractor Bijay Kumar Agrawal and his associate arrested by Odisha vigilance

Bhubaneswar: Special Class Contractor Bijay Kumar Agrawal and his associate Deepak Kumar Agrawal have been arrested by Odisha Vigilance.

According to reports, for alleged misappropriation of government funds in the construction of four 100-seated hostels for Scheduled Caste (SC) students in Sonepur district of Odisha.

According to the official release of the Odisha Vigilance, “This relates to the case registered against the accused persons, namely Bijay Kumar Agrawal, A Class Contractor, his Power of Attorney Holder Sri Deepak Kumar Agrawal.”

The release further read, “as well as govt officials by Odisha Vigilance vide Vigilance Cell PS Case No.8 dt.26.8.2023 U/s 13(2)r/w 13(1)(a) of PC Amendment Act,2018/406/409/420/120-B IPC.”

It is worth mentioning that according to the official statement, “The duo were absconding from their residence at Bolangir since the initiation of Vigilance Enquiry into the matter.”

Reportedly, “They were apprehended by a team of Odisha Vigilance from Rourkela and are now being examined at Vigilance Cell Division Office, Cuttack.”

Based on reliable inputs about misappropriation of funds and substandard work in construction of four of 100 seated hostels in Sonepur district.

The technical Inspection of all four buildings was conducted by Vigilance Technical Wing of Odisha Vigilance.

During preliminary surface technical evaluation, large-scale cracks, seepages, low width of roof plaster, use of poor quality wood materials against prescribed sal wood, use of non standard low quality electrical and sanitary fittings instead of prescribed branded products, and many other defects / deviations were detected, resulting in huge loss to the government exchequer.

Following this, the case was registered. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.