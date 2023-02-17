Special arrangements for Maha Shivaratri at Lingaraj Temple

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police has issued the guidelines for the number of police persons who will be deployed in and around Lingaraj Temple for Maha Shivratri.

However the Commissionerate Police is yet to issue a traffic advisory for hassle-free traffic arrangement during Maha Shivratri at the Lingaraj Temple in the capital city.

As many as 32 platoons of police force will be deployed and a control room will be set up near the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, parking lots will set up at 16 locations with CCTV surveillance. The information was shared by Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh while interacting with the media earlier today.

Further details awaited.