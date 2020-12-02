special act to be formulated for lingaraj temple

Special Act To Be Formulated For Lingaraj Temple In Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: A special act will be formulated for Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, announced Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

Patnaik made the announcement during his visit to the ancient shrine to review the development project work.

The Chief Minister said that the special act which will be formulated for Lingaraj Temple will be similar to that of Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The CM also expressed gratitude to people who gave away their lands to carry out the developmental project around Lingaraj Temple.

“Firstly I would like to express my gratitude to all the people who contributed land for the Lingaraj Temple Project. Secondly, I am very pleased to see how the work is progressing here,” he said adding that soon there will be a special act for the Lingaraj Mandir like we have for the Shree Mandir at Puri.

