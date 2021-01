SP Of Bhadrak District In Odisha Escapes Unhurt As Truck Hits Car

Bhadrak: The vehicle of Bhadrak SP was hit by a truck near Bhandari Pokhari junction on National Highway 16.

According to reports, the Bhadrak SP Charan Singh Mina was slightly injured. Bhadrak SP was returning to Bhadrak today after inspecting the Akhuapada check post.

At this point, the side of the truck hit the car near Bhandari Pokhari junction, resulting in a minor collision with the vehicle.

The truck along with the driver has been detained by the police.