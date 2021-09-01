Southwest Monsoon disappoints Odisha, 29% less rainfall received between June to August 2021

Bhubaneswar: The performance of Monsoon has been far from satisfactory as Odisha as received 29 per cent less rainfall during June 1 and August 31, said the Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar today.

According to the press release by the Weather department on September 1, the cumulative total rainfall over Odisha during the period of June 1 and August 31 is 661.1 mm against the normal value 935.8 mm and thus deficient by 29%.

This is the sixth occasion in last 120 years where southwest monsoon rainfall is deficient by 29% or more during the above mentioned period. The previous deficient years with rainfall amounts within brackets are 1924 (636.2 mm), 1954 (646.8), 1974 (658.7 mm), 1987 (641.4 mm) and 1998 (657.5 mm).

During the Monsoon season, 2021(June 1 and August 31) only 6 districts out of 30 districts received normal rainfall. The remaining 24 districts have received deficient rainfall during the period.