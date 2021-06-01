Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Notification: Online Application For 3378 Posts Begins, Apply Soon  

Candidates holding 10th/ITI pass qualification have a best opportunity to get a government job and that too in the Railway department. Online application by the Southern Railway for the recruitment of different Apprentice posts.

As per the notification issued by the Southern Railways, as many as 3378 vacant posts will be filled during the recruitment process.

Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details:

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: June 1, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: June 30, 2021

Names and number of posts:

Carriage Works, Perambur: 936 Posts

Goldenrock Workshop: 756 Posts

Signal & Telecom Workshop, Podanur: 1686 Posts

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have 10th/ITI qualification.

Age Limit: The candidates should be 15 to 24 years old to apply. However, there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply: The eligible and interested candidates will have to apply online between June 1 and June 30.

Application Fee: The applicants will have to pay Rs 100 while candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women categories can apply for the job free of cost.

Read the notification here:

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here for the Southern Railway Apprentice 2021 online registration link.