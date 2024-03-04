Southern main canal of Indravati collapses in Kalahandi of Odisha

Kalahandi: There has been a collapse of the southern main canal of Indravati in Kalahandi district of Odisha said reports on Monday.

According to available reports, the Indravati South Main Canal collapsed. The main canal collapsed near Depur village of Kalahandi in Kalampur Block. Due to the 20 feet breach, water entered the village and Depur village has been submerged.

Water seeped into the house and damaged the furniture and five feet high water is running on the roads in the entire village.

Late at night when everyone was sleeping at home, the water entered the village due to the collapse of the canal. It is worth mentioning that, till the filing of the report it seems that no administrative officer had reached the spot yet.

According to reports, there has been a massive loss of crops and other properties. However, no loss of life has been reported yet. Due to the waterlogging conditions, people were forced to spend the night outside their homes. Meanwhile, the villagers have alerted the district administration about the situation.

Back in August 2023, there had been another breach in the Indravati canal. Therein, a 10-feet breach had occurred in the embankment in Upper Indravati Right Main Canal.

There was a pronounced danger of soil and sand burying the agricultural land due to the breach. Therefore, the farmers and locals had feared the loss of crops. Local people said that due to improper construction work, crops are always damaged due to the breach of the canals.