South-West Monsoon to reverse back in next 2-3 days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The South-West monsoon might start withdrawing from Odisha over the next three days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

According to reports by the IMD, the Southwest monsoon will reverse back from East Odisha, and some other areas of Gujarat & Maharashtra.

Due to the reversal of the Southwest monsoon, the weather will be pleasant for the next four to five days, added IMD.

Remarkably, the Southwest monsoon continues to be active in the state even after the monsoon season. This leads to the possibility of lightning and minimal rainfall for the next two to three days in Coastal Odisha, and its adjacent districts, reported IMD.

A massive rainfall has been observed in Odisha from October 1 to October 13. Approximately, 108.2 mm of rainfall has been measured, contrasting to the normal rainfall, i.e., 65.1 mm throughout this period. As per reports, the termination of the southwest monsoon 2022 and the commencement of the northeast monsoon may nearly overlap, as it happened last year.