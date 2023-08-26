South-West monsoon brings heavy rainfall alert for seven districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experiencing an active South-West monsoon, bringing much-needed rain to the region. The meteorological department has issued issued a yellow warning for the seven districts of Odisha, which includes Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kendujhar, Angul, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati to witness heavy rainfall until 8 a.m.

While these areas have been soaked by the downpour, most other places in the state have seen moderate rain. Weather experts predict that this pattern of rainfall will continue.

Additionally, a yellow warning has been issued for three districts: Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, and Koraput, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall continuing until the evening of the same day.

As the month progresses, the rainfall is expected to decrease, and by the 30th, the intensity of the rains is predicted to diminish. However, on the 31st, Puri may see an increase in rainfall.

So far this monsoon season, Odisha has received 773.5 mm of rainfall. This is slightly below the normal rainfall of 845.8 mm, representing a 9% deficit. It’s worth noting that rainfall patterns have been quite diverse across the state during this time.

Some districts have experienced more rain than usual, while others have seen less. Two districts have received excessive rainfall, but a concerning trend is that 11 districts have recorded deficit rainfall. On the brighter side, 17 districts have received normal rainfall levels.