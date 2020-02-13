South Indian Actress Nayanthara to appear Odisha HSC exam?

Baripada: Is the south Indian top actress Nayanthara going to appear in Odisha HSC examination? Of course, the answer is no. However, lately we came across a document, according to which we can say that the actress will appear in the exam that is scheduled to be held on February 19. Certainly, it is a mistake and the actress has nothing to do with the said exam.

The mistake

The admit cards for the Odisha Board of Secondary Education conducted Annual HSC examination 2020 are available online now. In this context, a funny mistake has come to the light. The admit card that has been issued to an examinee of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha has the photo of a south Indian actress in the photo space.

The student and his parents are worried over it since the said space should have photo of the candidate. And if the photo will not be changed, he may not be allowed for the examination, for a mistake for which the student has nothing to do.

The mistake has occurred in case of a HSC examinee named Abhijit Kabat from Raghunath High School in Raikmar under Baisinga of Mayurbhanj district. Besides the wrong photo, all other information on the admit card are correct.

We contacted authorities of Raghunath High School but got no response. However, as there ample time left for the exam to start the mistake can be resolved.

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara, is an actress who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya (2005) and Telugu with Lakshmi (2006). Both were successful. After this she had numerous commercially successful Tamil and Telugu films like Chandramukhi (2005), Dubai Seenu (2007) and Tulasi (2007).