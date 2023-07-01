South Eastern Railway’s General Manager removed from post after Balasore train accident

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Bhubaneswar: The General Manager of South Eastern Railway, Archana Joshi, has been removed from her post after the horrific Balasore train accident.

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has given Anil Kumar Mishra the go-head to take over as general Manager of the South Eastern Railway.

In an official statement, the Indian Railways confirmed that, “South Eastern Railway’s General Manager Archama Joshi removed from her post after the Balasore train accident. The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approves Anil Kumar Mishra to become the news General Manager of the South Eastern Railway.”

It is to be noted here that 293 people were killed while over 1,100 others were injured following a triple train mishap at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2. The three trains which were involved in the accident are the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

