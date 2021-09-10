South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 10th Passed Candidates Can Apply

Candidates who are in search of government have a best opportunity to get a job in the Railway department. The South East Central Railway (SECR) has issued a notification for the recruitment of over 400 Apprentice posts.

The selected candidates would be appointed as Trade Apprentices under various trades such as COPA, Stenographer, Fitter, Electrician etc. in Bilaspur Division.

South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 details

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application: September 11, 2021

Last Date of Application: October 10, 12021

Name and number of posts:

Trade Apprentice: 432 Posts

Educational Qualification for South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Must have passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent.

Must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution.

Age limit for South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The candidate should have completed 15 yrs of age and should NOT have completed 24 yrs of age as on 01.07.2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 yrs for SC/ST candidates, 3 yrs for OBC and 10 yrs for Ex-serviceman and PWD.

The period of apprenticeship and stipend of South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices and they will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 year for each trade. They will be paid stipend during their training as per the rules of State Government of Chhattisgarh. Their training will be terminated after the completion of their apprenticeship.

Selection Process of South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts

The candidates will be selected based on the average of the % age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both ( establishment rule 201/2017).

How to Apply for South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts

The candidates should apply for the South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on the official website (link given below)

General instruction to the candidates of South East Central Railway Apprentice Posts:

(a) Applications must be submitted online only on the web address https://apprenticeshipindia.org

(b) If a candidate belongs to SC/ST/OBC community, he should upload recent caste certificate issued by competent authority on the above web portal.

(c) Canvassing in any form shall disqualify the candidate.

(d) No Travelling Allowance/Daily Allowance shall be paid to the candidates.

(e) The candidates will have to upload soft /scanned copy of present passport size color photograph and scanned signature along with necessary documents pertaining to educational/technical qualification on the website.

(f) Candidature of the candidate shall be cancelled if he/she fails to produce the required original testimonials for verification or any discrepancy noticed.

(g) If it is noticed by the railway administration that the applicant has furnished wrong/fake/false certificates, the railway administration reserves the right to discharge the candidate/selected candidate at any stage without notice even after his selection to undergo training.

(h) The Railway administration does not undertake any responsibility for sending reply to the candidate either selected or otherwise. No correspondence in respect of the applications submitted shall be entertained or replied by this office to any individual or organization.

(i) Persons With Disability (PWD) who want to avail the benefit for reservation must produce a disability certificate issued by a competent authority with not less than 40% of disability i.e. Medical Board duly constituted by the Central or State Government.

(j) The decision of the Railway administration in all matters relating to eligibility, acceptance or rejection of the applications and mode of selection shall be final.

(k) If the option of EWS / Ex-Serviceman is not available on the portal, then apply on the portal from your actual category (eg- UR, OBC, SC, ST) and send/ submit the EWS / Ex-Serviceman certificate physically to this office.

Click here to read the official website.

Click here to read the South East Central Railway Apprentice notification.