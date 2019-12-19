South Asia Communication Conference inaugurated at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The 2nd South Asia Communication Conference based on the theme ‘Journalism Education in South Asia: Is there any paradigm shift in over 100 years?’ was organized by KIIT School of Mass Communication on 19th December.

The two-day conference was inaugurated in presence of Prof. Biswajit Das, Director, Centre for Culture, Media and Governance, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi; Prof. J. R. Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT Deemed to be University and Prof. Himanshu Khatua, CEO, KIIT School of Mass Communication.

In his speech, Prof. Biswajit Das said, in communication studies due to lack of a proper platform where we all come together to discuss and debate is going missing. Most of us are now depending on Google. In all other important Indian conferences, there are some systematic debate and dialogue. We need this kind of debate and discuss in Journalism education. Journalism teachers should adopt the proper method, development, theory of Journalism, he added.

Emphasizing the need for a change of syllabus and curriculum Prof. Khatua said, KIIT Deemed to be university is now a point of attraction for Mass Communication and Journalism studies.

Congratulating all participants South Asia Communication Conference Prof. J. R. Mohanty said, organizing conferences on Journalism Education is very important from historical, economic, and social aspects.

B. B. Dash, Asst Professor & Course Coordinator, KIIT School of Mass Communication introduced the theme of the conference, while Ms. R. Nanda, Asst. Prof. KIIT School of Mass Communication proposed the vote of thanks. More than 24 eminent scholars from various South Asian countries will present their research work at the Conference.

Many eminent experts in the field of Communication and Journalism education including Dr. Ananda Mitra, Professor of Communication, Wake Forest University, Winston Salem, USA; Dr. Abdur Razzaque Khan, Asso. Professor, Dept. of Mass Communication & Journalism, University of Dhaka, Bangladesh and Dr. Mrinal Chatterjee, Professor and Regional Director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will deliver talks on journalism education during the conference.