Berhampur: A man from Ganjam district, who recently returned from South Africa has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

To further confirm whether the positive case has been infected with the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Ganjam health department has sent his sample for Genome Sequencing to the Institute of Life Science (ILS) in Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, the condition of the man is stable with no symptoms of COVID-19. Officials said one of his family members was admitted to a hospital.