Soumya Ranjan’s death case: Orissa HC directs Bhubaneswar DCP to take action within 3 weeks

Cuttack: Taking a serious note of the death of aspiring model Soumya Ranjan Panigrahi, Orissa High Court today directed the Bhubaneswar DCP to take action in the case within three weeks.

Notably, Soumya Ranjan allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kalarahanga area of the State Capital City on January 30 over a failed love affair. A suicide note, which was found in his room, stated that he ended his life after being betrayed by his girlfriend.

Later, the Infocity police registered a case over Soumya Ranjan’s death based on the complaint filed by his family members. In their complaint, they had blamed his girlfriend for his death.

However, alleging police inaction, the bereaved family members had moved the High Court for justice. Besides, they staged a dharna outside the DCP’s office in Bhubaneswar on Monday.