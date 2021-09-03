Soro sub-jail inmate alleges torture, extortion by Jailor

Soro: A video shot by the inmates of the Soro sub-jail alleging extortion and torture by the Jailor has gone viral on social media.

The prisoner identified as Kamalakant Das has alleged that the Jailor Priyambada Panda beats the prisoners and does not give them proper food.

In the viral video, one can see injury marks on the leg , which indicated that he has been tortured mercilessly.

Kamalakant even alleged that the jailor is responsible for the recent suicide of an undertrial prisoner. Priyambada is threatening for transfer to another jail and asking for Rs 50,000.

However, Panda did not respond regrading this matter. Undertrial prisoner’s mother is seeking justice for her son.