Soro: Soro police station in Balasore district was sealed for an indefinite period after 12 cops tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

All the personnel at the police station were asked to go for home quarantine.

The district administration has already started contact tracing of the infected persons and steps are being taken to sanitise the police station.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Balasore touched 4,048 today. With 13 deaths and 3004 recoveries, the Balasore district now has 1026 active cases.