Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has approved the recommended Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines of Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) which to be followed by both Odia film and TV industry while resuming the shooting.

As per reports, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Joint Commissioner of Relief, Pravat Ranjan Mahapatra issued a letter to the MD of OFCD recently, approving the SOP guidelines.

The approved SOP is with reference to Covid-19 guidelines which highlight the need to maintain physical and social distancing, regular thermal scanning and frequent sanitisation during shooting both indoor and outdoor.

According to the SOP, only 30 per cent of total crews will remain present at the set during the shoot. All of them will mandatorily carry their IDs and download Aarogya Setu app in their phones. It further stated the need to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet, use face covers or masks, frequent hand washing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

The SOP also specified that all the auditions for TV and films will be carried out online. The scrip-paper which is once used in the set should be disposed soon after the completion of the shooting.

The responsibility of the production house is to make aware the crew about the SOP and conduct their health check-ups regularly. It will also look after the sanitization of the entire shooting set in regular interval.

For safety purpose, all artists shall apply make-up at their homes before reaching the set. If by any chance, the artist chooses to apply make-up in the set, the make-up accessories once used will further not be used by anyone else.

The SOP restricted scenes which will include physical contacts such as shaking hands, kissing and hugging.

The production house will ensure that the windows and doors should be kept open during indoor shooting, stated the SOP adding that the employees of the production house shall be informed to bring their food from home.