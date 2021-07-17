SOP issued ahead of reopening of schools in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of reopening of all schools across the State on July 16, the Odisha government on Saturday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that needs to be followed for ensuring safety of students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Students may attend schools/institutions in consultation with their parents guardians. Attendance must not be enforced.

The District Collector will have the final authority to take decisions in this regard to the time and method of school reopening in exceptional circumstances for all the schools.

Only schools outside the containment zones shall be allowed to open. Further, students, teachers and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the school Students, teachers and employees shall also be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones.

Any school without access to the above must first make these arrangements before reopening. Hostel facilities are not to be opened at this point of time. Detailed SOP for Hostel operations will be issued when Hostel reopening is deemed safe.

Transport facilities may run at maximum of 50% capacity with adequate sanitization before picking up and after dropping students.

High risk staff members with severe ailments or underlying conditions must take extra precaution. No student should be coerced to come to school. Only those parents and students who feel comfortable attending school should do so.