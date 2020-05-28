Bhubaneswar: Noted Bollywood onscreen villain Sonu Sood has turned out to be a hero in real life for thousands of migrant workers who are facing a harrowing times due to the ongoing lockdown impost to contain Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Sonu Sood has been sending the migrants who have been stranded in Maharashtra. His exemplary work has been praised by people of all walks of life, some even have started to call him as saviour of migrant workers.

Now, Sonu Sood has assured to send the Odia migrants who have been stuck in Kerala and Maharashtra.

According to reports, about 150 women, most of them hailing from Odisha’s Kendrapara district, have been stranded in the hostels of KITEX Garments, the company they worked for in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

Sonu Sood’s assurance came after he learnt about the migrants from different people including Odia IPS officer Arun Bothra.

Bothra reportedly talked to Sonu Sood about the migrants following which the actor agreed to help them to return to Odisha.

If sources are to be believed, the stranded migrants will return to Odisha in a flight tomorrow.

Likewise, around 50 Odia migrants have been stuck in Maharashtra. After one Seema Mishra highlighted the stranded migrants’ request, the Bollywood actor said, “Will connect them n try my best.”