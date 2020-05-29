Sonu Sood helps 169 migrant Odia girls to return to Odisha from Kerala

Bhubaneswar: As many as 169 Odia girls who were stranded in Ernakulam area of Kerala, due to nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus, return to Odisha today.

The migrant Odia girls reached at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in a special flight with the help of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

The girls belonged to Rajnagar area of Kendrapara district.

Earlier Sonu Sood had assured to help the girls.

Sources said that screening of the girls will be done after they reach Kendrapara college.

Sonu Sood, who had reportedly started his Bollywood career with just Rs 500, has now turned a Good Samaritan for thousands of migrant workers. He has reportedly sent around 20,000 migrants to their houses till now and has promised to continue his mission until the last migrant reaches his house.