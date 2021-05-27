Sambalpur: In an unfortunate incident, three youth of Chhemunda village under Sadar block in Sambalpur district of Odisha carried their deceased father on a scooter and conducted his last rites as he succumbed to coronavirus.

The deceased has been identified as Gudia Durga Prasad Sahu (65) of the village.

According to reports, Sahu had a breakfast hotel of his own on National Highway (NH) 53 for a period of more than 30 years. He was tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated under home isolation.

Although he took his last breath in wee hours of Tuesday. The relatives of the deceased did not turn up for his funeral in fear of the deadly virus till morning of the next day.

Hence, his three sons, Bighnaraj, Amit and Sumit, carried his body on a scooter to perform his last rites. However, the members of local youth association joined hands with the three youth to conduct Sahu’s funeral. Bighnaraj performed the rites by wearing a PPE suit and was accompanied by his two brothers at the spot.