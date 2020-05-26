Bhubaneswar: Singer Sona Mohapatra has dedicated a song titled “Nilamani” to the people of her home state, Odisha, and other people who braved the super cyclone Amphan.

The music video of “Nilamani” celebrates the resilience of those affected by Amphan, while putting a spotlight on traditional arts and artistes. It’s a song she sang in Odia, which she recorded before lockdown but is releasing it now after editing it during the lockdown period. Sona created and edited the music video along with her husband, composed Ram Sampath.

This video showcases the 1200 year old ancient Gotipua dancers in their Gurukul, the Patachitra painters community of Raghurajpur and also the brilliant, progressive sculptures, carvings and architecture of the temples of Odisha. A testament to a glorious artist legacy and commitment to creating beauty against all odds, said the singer.

Decoding the meaning of the song, she said: ” ‘Nilamani’ (name of the song) is ‘the blue jewel, a sapphire’, another form to address the beloved of the land, Lord Jagannath. His legend is said to come down from the tribes of Odisha. A wooden log with animalistic eyes is a reminder that trees, animals and nature need to be taken care it along with human needs for balance and prosperity.