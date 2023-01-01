Son stabs father to death for denying to give money for consuming alcohol to celebrate New Year Day

Deogarh: In an unfortunate incident, a man was allegedly stabbed to death in Odisha’s Deogarh district on the New Year Day on Sunday.

One Duryodhan Pradhan of Kaunsibahal village of the district reportedly asked money to his 70-year-old father – Ratnakar Pradhan – to consume alcohol and celebrate the New Year. When Ratnakar denied to give money, Duryodhan attacked him with a knife causing his death on the spot.

On being informed, Deogarh Police under the leadership of IIC Surendra Nayak reached the village and nabbed the accused son.

Police also sent Ratnakar’s body to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for postmortem. They initiated a probe into the murder case by sizing the knife used in the crime.