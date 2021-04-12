Cuttack: Son and son-in-law allegedly helped dreaded gangster Suleiman Haider, popularly known as Haider, to escape from police custody on Saturday.

The duo allegedly threw some poisonous food at the security guard and when he became senseless they helped Haider to flee from the surgery ward of the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to a complaint filed by Jail Guard Md. Mousim at Mangalabag police station in Cuttack, the gangster’s son, brother, nephew, brother-in-law and son-in-law visited the gangster on Saturday during which they threw some poisonous food at Mousim and helped Haider to flee.

It is to be noted here that Haider was serving life term at the Sambalpur Circle Jail in a murder case. However, he was admitted at SCB Hospital on March 23, 2021 for treatment and was lodged at the Cabin no-5 of the surgery department of the hospital. However, he managed to escape from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on April 10.

The State police has formed different special squads to trace and nab him.